Parts of Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory due to high level of bacteria

According to WSOC, the high levels of bacteria have affected these areas:
- 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
- 53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
- 34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
- 15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach
- 23rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach
- Nash Drive in Horry County
- Outfall in Myrtle Beach State Park in Horry County
- 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach
- 11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach
- 3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach
The Department of Health and Environmental Control advises swimmers stay out of the water in that area until the levels return to normal.
Officials said it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area, but to prevent swallowing any bacteria, people should keep their heads out of the water.