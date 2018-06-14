HEALTH & FITNESS

Parts of Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory due to high level of bacteria

(Shutterstock)

Some sections of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina have been placed under a swimming advisory due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

According to WSOC, the high levels of bacteria have affected these areas:
  • 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

  • 53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

  • 34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

  • 15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

  • 23rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

  • Nash Drive in Horry County

  • Outfall in Myrtle Beach State Park in Horry County

  • 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

  • 11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

  • 3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach


The Department of Health and Environmental Control advises swimmers stay out of the water in that area until the levels return to normal.

Officials said it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area, but to prevent swallowing any bacteria, people should keep their heads out of the water.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbeacheshealthswimmingSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sea lice: What to know and how to avoid
I-Team: Despite recent deaths, birthing centers becoming more popular in NC
Earn $3,500 to stay at this hotel with a catch: be exposed to the flu
Investigation finds 'significant concerns' at Cary birthing center
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Kroger closing all 14 stores in Raleigh, Durham
Raleigh seniors scrambling after apartment complex decision
'I like to call these supermarket wars': NC State professor on health of retail landscape
EXCLUSIVE: Cary birthing center co-founder tells I-Team 'Every time a baby is born, there's a risk.'
Current Triangle traffic
Raleigh tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
Man charged with animal cruelty after neighbors say he was running a puppy mill
Former ECU coach and Olympic gold medalist Anne Donovan dies.
Show More
LAPD investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel's Stan Lee
Wake Forest welcomes bikeshare LimeBike to town
Los Angeles DA reviewing sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone
NC State lands another defensive stud
Sea lice: What to know and how to avoid
More News