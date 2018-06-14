Parts of Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory due to high level of bacteria

16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach



53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach



34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach



15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach



23rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach



Nash Drive in Horry County



Outfall in Myrtle Beach State Park in Horry County



16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach



11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach



3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach

Some sections of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina have been placed under a swimming advisory due to high levels of bacteria in the water.The Department of Health and Environmental Control advises swimmers stay out of the water in that area until the levels return to normal.Officials said it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area, but to prevent swallowing any bacteria, people should keep their heads out of the water.