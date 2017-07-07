Raleigh students create CPR on demand phone app

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2193222" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Students create CPR on demand phone app

A group of students at Raleigh's Enloe High school have created a lifesaving Android phone app called CPRonDemand.They learned how to code the app for the Lenovo Challenge. It's a competition between high school teams all over the country.They first competed against other Enloe High School teams and were picked to go on to a national competition in Dallas, Texas, July 10.They came up with the idea after learning how to do CPR themselves and discovering most Americans could not administer CPR if they had to - even though it could save someone's life.