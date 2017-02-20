HEALTH & FITNESS

City of Raleigh temporarily switching to chlorine-only water treatment

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The City of Raleigh said Monday it is temporarily switching to chlorine-only water disinfection from Feb. 21 through April 3 at the request of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

The change can produce a temporary "chlorine taste and odor" in some cases, the city said in a news release.

The city said it plans to do flushing of the water distribution system during the same period, which may cause some temporary discoloration in the water.

The city said the water is absolutely safe, but as a precaution, residents may want to check to see if their water is discolored before laundering white clothes.

More on Raleigh's water quality can be found HERE.
Related Topics:
healthdrinking waterRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Baby giggles after seeing mom clearly for first time
Carrboro police officer born with 1 kidney needs donor
Lead found at Fayetteville's Montclair Elementary School
ABC11 Match Madness
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Fire starts during Raeford domestic dispute
President Trump names new national security adviser
1 officer killed, 1 injured in California shooting
Man pleads no contest in truck accident that killed boy
Man charged shooting where victim crashed into house
Missing Sanford man found dead
Russian ambassador to United Nations dies in New York
Show More
Serious crash shuts down southbound I-95 near Benson
Raleigh police say man starved dog to death
Neighbor says he witnessed deputy shooting
Raleigh jurors see video in death-penalty trial
3 injured after sprint car flips into stands at Volusia Speedway Park
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos