RALEIGH (WTVD) --The City of Raleigh said Monday it is temporarily switching to chlorine-only water disinfection from Feb. 21 through April 3 at the request of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.
The change can produce a temporary "chlorine taste and odor" in some cases, the city said in a news release.
The city said it plans to do flushing of the water distribution system during the same period, which may cause some temporary discoloration in the water.
The city said the water is absolutely safe, but as a precaution, residents may want to check to see if their water is discolored before laundering white clothes.
More on Raleigh's water quality can be found HERE.