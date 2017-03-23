FLU

Sanford school forced to close by flu

A sign on the door at Lee Christian School

By
SANFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Lee Christian School in Sanford says it has been forced to close for two days because so many students have come down with the flu.

There was a sign on the door of the facility on Keller Andrews Road Thursday morning telling parents and students the school would be closed Thursday and Friday.


After a slow start, flu season in North Carolina has really picked up recently.

Last week, North Carolina health officials said another 20 people have died from the flu this season bringing the total number of reported deaths from the flu this season to 110. New numbers are expected later Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Those who are especially at risk for flu-related complication include women who are pregnant, adults older than 65, children younger than 5, and those with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

Doctors encourage people to take the following preventive steps from contracting the flu:

- Get a flu shot
- Wash hands frequently, preferably with soap and water or an approved hand sanitizer
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discard the tissue promptly
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

- If you are sick, stay home until you have been fever-free for at least 24 hours
- Avoid close contact with sick people
For more information on flu and to find out where you can get a flu vaccination in your community, visit www.flu.nc.gov.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluflu preventionflu seasonhealthSanford
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
20 new flu deaths reported last week in North Carolina
NC health officials: 17 new flu deaths in the last week
FLU
20 new flu deaths reported last week in North Carolina
NC health officials: 17 new flu deaths in the last week
Duke Researchers study flu similarities in patients
16 new NC flu deaths in the last week
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
Bill would raise North Carolina smoking age to 21
What to do when you think a loved one is using heroin
20 new flu deaths reported last week in North Carolina
Little girl whose heart transplant story went viral dies at age 5
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teen charged in Durham murder found dead inside jail cell
Utah man killed, wife hurt in London attack
North Carolina artist found murdered in Washington
Man wounded in Fayetteville drive-by shooting dies
Must-see video: Florida mom pulls shotgun on burglar
Fayetteville PD: Suspect found rifle officer left on bed
Bill would raise North Carolina smoking age to 21
Show More
Israeli-American arrested over threats to Jewish centers
House Bill 2: One year later, where does it stand?
Parents charged after leaving baby in parking lot
House considers concealed handguns at schools holding church
Daycare provider left children alone to tan, workout
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
More Photos