AUTISM

Sesame Place becomes first theme park designated as Certified Autism Center

EMBED </>More Videos

Sesame Place designated as Certified Autism Center. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 2, 2018. (Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock)

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania --
Sesame Place has become the first theme park in the world to receive a very important distinction.

The entire staff at the theme park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, has completed autism sensitivity and awareness training.

The completion designates Sesame Place as a Certified Autism Center.

"As the first theme park in the world to complete the training and become a CAC, Sesame Place is better equipped to offer families inclusive activities for children with autism and other special needs," Sesame Place park president Cathy Valeriano said in a statement.

The certification comes at the start of National Autism Awareness Month.

Sesame Place opens for its 38th season on April 28.

MORE: Meet Sesame Street's Muppet with autism

EMBED More News Videos

The newest resident on "Sesame Street" has orange hair and autism.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsesame placesesame streetautismPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTISM
Chuck E. Cheese's to offer 'autism-friendly' days
Boy with autism bit by Henderson K-9 while police were searching for him
Woman praises TSA for helping son with autism on first flight
What to know about Light it Up Blue & World Autism Awareness Day
More autism
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Condom snorting' trend could make your teen sick
CDC: Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat
Advocates worry about Grindr sharing users' HIV status
Vets sound off on what's working and what's not at Durham VA
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mothers of teens killed in Fayetteville wreck speak out
Durham named best city for millennials in US
Boy with autism bit by Henderson K-9 while police were searching for him
Fort Bragg soldier to receive remains of great-grandfather POW/MIA nearly 70 years later
Current Triangle traffic
Thousands gather in Memphis for 50th anniversary of MLK assassination
Family flap after land quietly sold for new Orange County jail
Duke point guard Duval says he is going pro
Show More
President Trump signs proclamation directing National Guard to be deployed to the US-Mexico border.
Cary teenager charged with armed robbery of two other teens
Durham Police charge woman in slashing of man's neck on GoDurham bus
Man accused of shooting Durham 10-year-old will enter 'groundbreaking' plea
Death penalty sought in Erica Parsons case
More News