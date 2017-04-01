HEALTH & FITNESS

Several batches of EpiPens recalled due to defect

FILE - This Oct. 10, 2013, file photo, shows an EpiPen epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Hendersonville, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

Mylan is issuing a major recall of a life-saving allergy shot.

The company is voluntarily calling back 13 lots of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. over a potential defect that may cause the device to fail to activate in an emergency situation.

The notice comes a week after Mylan recalled thousands of devices outside of the United States.

