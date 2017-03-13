Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
ABC11 will air the State of the State address at 7 p.m.
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Congress' analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
HEALTH & FITNESS
Shared milk for babies undergoes strict testing
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1798846" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
WakeMed mother's milk bank
Monday, March 13, 2017 05:28PM
Related Topics:
health
family
baby
Raleigh
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
HEALTH & FITNESS
Congress' analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill
Baby sees military dad for first time with glasses
TIPS: How to 'spring forward' with ease this weekend
NC health officials: 17 new flu deaths in the last week
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
A Duke Carolina National Championship? It's possible
North Carolina starts test program for growing hemp
5-year-old killed in 3-car Raleigh wreck
Garner woman: AT&T drags foot on service, but not bill
NC child found alive after parents were shot to death
Man shot to death in Durham identified
Chatham County letter carrier wins $1 million prize
Show More
Raleigh police make arrest in Friday bank robbery
Johnston County teen driving program paying off
Woodlake Dam failure goes to court
Brrr! Grab your jacket and umbrella today
Man suspected of abducting estranged wife sought
More News
Top Video
NC child found alive after parents were shot to death
Johnston County teen driving program paying off
Nor'easter to bring heavy snow, strong winds to Northeast
Woman scammed for wedding ring to help husband
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham