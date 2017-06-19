HEALTH & FITNESS

American Heart Association warns against coconut oil

EMBED </>More Videos

The American Heart Association is recommending people to stay away from ingesting coconut oil. (KTRK)

A new study has found that coconut oil may not be healthy after all.

Coconut oil is commonly sold as a healthier alternative to other oils, but according to the American Heart Association its just as unhealthy as beef drippings and butter.

According to the study, coconut oil is made up of about 82% saturated fat - far greater than most other oils.

It's worth pointing out that not all saturated fats are bad for you but ultimately, they do help build up plaque in the arteries which can lead to heart disease.

Olive oil and vegetable oil may be better options.

One benefit the study did point out about coconut oil is that it's good for external use.

The lead author for the study, Frank Sacks, said, "You can put it on your body, but don't put it in your body."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthheart diseaseoilstaying healthyhealthy recipes
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
New deadly laundry pod danger
Orange County wants to hear from residents about water problem
SPONSORED: Eat smart and discover how to improve your family's health
NC county sends delayed abnormal test results to women
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social media ban
Tropics heating up
Several people hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting
Russia says it will treat US planes in Syria as targets
Teen found dead after suspected kidnapping near Virginia mosque
Study: Shootings kill or injure 19 US children each day
Secret Service train in Outer Banks surf to save presidents
Show More
Durham police officer escapes injury in serious crash
Fayetteville police ID possible suspect in homicide case
More storms today - some could be severe
London mayor on attack against Muslims: 'Terrorism is terrorism'
Police: Mom attacked child in attempted exorcism
More News
Top Video
Several people hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting
Durham police officer escapes injury in serious crash
Greenland tsunami, floods leave 4 people missing after quake
NC teens awarded scholarship from the NHL
More Video