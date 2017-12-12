HEALTH & FITNESS

Study says men might not just be complainers when sick

Apparently, man flu does exist and men aren't just complainers when it comes to being sick.

We can stop accusing men of overreacting when they have the flu.

A recent report in the British Medical Journal says the "man flu" does exist.

The report is written somewhat tongue-in-cheek by Doctor Kyle Sue.

He says past research shows that men have a weaker immune response to viral infections, therefore experiencing worse, and longer symptoms, compared to women.

Dr. Sue found studies involving mice show testosterone might dampen a man's immune response to the flu. On the other side, female hormones could boost it.

Not everyone is buying the argument. Many are pointing out that many different things can impact how bad a cold or flu gets.

