Summit gives caregivers resources and solutions

Caring for a loved one can be challenging, and being the primary caregiver can often be overwhelming. That's why Transition Guiding Lights will offer a Caregivers Summit in four cities starting in June.

The Caregivers Summit will cover such topics as, building your care team, understanding Medicare, and understanding a dementia diagnosis. The Caregivers Summit will also offer free screenings so caregivers can make sure they're taking care of themselves.

The Caregivers Summit will be held at four locations this year:

-June 13 - McKimmon Center at NCSU in Raleigh
-June 20 - Durham Convention Center
-August 22 - Friday Center in Chapel Hill
-October 3 - Campbell University in Lillington

The Caregivers Summit starts at 8 a.m. and the cost is $15.

Click here for more information

