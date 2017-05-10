Summit gives caregivers resources and solutions

Caring for a loved one can be challenging, and being the primary caregiver can often be overwhelming. That's why Transition Guiding Lights will offer a Caregivers Summit in four cities starting in June.The Caregivers Summit will cover such topics as, building your care team, understanding Medicare, and understanding a dementia diagnosis. The Caregivers Summit will also offer free screenings so caregivers can make sure they're taking care of themselves.The Caregivers Summit will be held at four locations this year:-June 13 - McKimmon Center at NCSU in Raleigh-June 20 - Durham Convention Center-August 22 - Friday Center in Chapel Hill-October 3 - Campbell University in LillingtonThe Caregivers Summit starts at 8 a.m. and the cost is $15.