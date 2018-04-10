HEALTH & FITNESS

Tuberculosis case confirmed at Clayton High School

CLAYTON, NC (WTVD) --
There has been a confirmed case of tuberculosis at Clayton High School, a Johnston County Public Schools spokesperson told ABC11 on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that there has been an identified case at Clayton High School, per the Johnston County Health Department," the spokesperson said. "Letters were sent home yesterday with all students and staff."

In the letters, students and staffers were notified that they were "possibly being exposed to someone with tuberculosis (TB)."

TB is transmitted when a sick person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. The germs are expelled into the air, and if a nearby person breathes them in, that person can become infected with TB, the letter continued.

The school system said it is "working closely with the public health staff at Johnston County Public Health Department to contact those individuals who may have been exposed and to ensure that they receive appropriate testing and treatment."

The letter stressed there is no "immediate risk of any health problems."

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding this exposure can contact the TB Program at Johnston County Public Health Department at (919) 989-5200 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
