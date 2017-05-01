  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Internet Safety Workshop for Parents
HEALTH & FITNESS

UNC researchers make big discovery in HIV/AIDS research

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dr. Jenna Honeycutt

By
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
UNC Chapel Hill doctors have made a new discovery on the path to finding a cure for HIV and AIDs.

The researcher behind the new discovery is a North Carolina woman who found the virus has a way of hiding from treatment that no one thought of before.

For decades, doctors have treated HIV by looking at one particular type of cell, but Dr. Jenna Honeycutt questioned whether that is what researchers should be focused on.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I wanted to ask the next question: What are the other targets?" she said. "So that's why I've developed a converse animal model where I could look at everything but T cells."

Honeycutt and researchers at UNC's Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases are waging a war against the illness and found the virus was able to bunker down in other tissue cells called macrophages, something doctors didn't know before.

"So the battle to try to eradicate the virus from the body has just become clearer because now we know where all the enemies are," lab director and professor of medicine, Dr. J Victor Garcia said. "If you leave some of your enemies alone, they have the opportunity to come back and hunt you."

Honeycutt said discovery about HIV and macrophages is like playing a game of chess - if you don't know how some of the pieces move - or in this case, how the virus truly works - how can you win the game?

"She didn't take the shortcut. She actually went for the hardest possible target and found it," Garcia said.

Honeycutt started working on this worldwide discovery as a student, several years ago, and she's not done yet.

"Enjoying the research and trying to look forward to the next questions, and the next things will be able to do using this model," is what she said she plans to do next.

"Our ultimate hope is to find a cure for AIDS," Garcia said. "We want to rid not only the individuals but the world of this terrible disease."

You can read more about their research here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHIVAIDShealthsciencemedical researchuncchapel hill newsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
UNC-Chapel Hill student undergoing testing for mumps
Mucus in your nose is healthy for your teeth
Large turnout for Walk to defeat ALS
Study: Diet soda may be linked to stroke, dementia risks
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bumpy evening ahead! Risk of severe weather
Raleigh residents prepare for Lake Falls release
I-Team: Child pornography on the rise in NC
Apex BB gun shooting suspects appear in court
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run returned to NC
2 NC students accused of showing nude photo of teacher
ABC11 exclusive: Durham woman seeks brother's killer
Show More
Fayetteville 911 operator arrested on assault charge
UNC-Chapel Hill student undergoing testing for mumps
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing on UT campus
NC DMV will now produce 'REAL IDs'
Dozens of activists gather for May Day rally in Raleigh
More News
Top Video
Raleigh residents prepare for Lake Falls release
News Digest for Monday, May 1, 2017
Apex BB gun shooting suspects appear in court
I-Team: Child pornography on the rise in NC
More Video