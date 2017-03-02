HEALTH & FITNESS

UNC REX opening new heart hospital

The new North Carolina Heart and Vascular Hospital

The new North Carolina Heart & Vascular Hospital located on the main Raleigh campus of UNC REX Healthcare will open March 5 and ABC11 got a sneak peek.

The hospital features a rehab/wellness center, heart-healthy café, and state-of-the-art patient rooms, each with 55 inch TVs, sliding doors and couches that convert into beds for overnight guests. There are two "nursing neighborhoods" on each floor to serve as a hub for nurses.

The facility also features a "hybrid suite," where doctors can perform procedures in front of a live audience for research purposes. Feeds can also be transmitted internationally. There is a kitchen that will be used to teach patients how to cook heart-healthy meals. Public demonstrations are also planned there.

"If you look at the three pillars of what we've really tried to focus on: providing the best clinical care, number one, and under that goes preventative measures too. The next one is innovation and research efforts to advance the field to give back, to study those things that may offer people other alternatives that we don't have," said Dr. George Adams/Cardiology, NC Heart & Vascular Hospital.

The eight-story, 114-bed hospital cost $235 million. Over $10 million was donated and the rest came from capital reserves and bonds sold by the hospital, according to hospital officials. Funds were raised over a two-year period.

The hospital will serve the community and people around the state.
There will be a public open house on Saturday, March 4.

Public open house for:

North Carolina Heart & Vascular Hospital
Sat., March 4, 2017
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2800 Blue Ridge Road Raleigh, NC 27607

Free parking available

For more information, visit whereheartsbeatstrong.com

