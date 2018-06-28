HEALTH & FITNESS

Wake County mom says her special needs child was injured while left unsupervised

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A Wake County mom wants a teacher's assistant to face repercussions after she says her special needs daughter was left unattended and the girl's wheelchair rolled away and hit a curb.

The mother said the child was thrown out.

"Whoever allowed her to roll, I think that teacher should be disciplined," said mother Cameron Farrington.

Harmony Farrington is eight-years-old and has cerebral palsy.

She is confined to a wheelchair and is non-verbal.

Farrington said the child came home from school last Thursday with scrapes and bruises. "It really makes me really upset because how can you not pay attention to a special needs child?" said Farrington.

The incident happened at Ballentine Elementary School in Fuquay-Varina.

Farrington is furious that medical professionals were never called, and says someone from the school just left a voice message, before putting the bruised second grader on the bus to go home.

"Why didn't they contact me right away, at least try to call me more than one time," said Farrington. "I just feel like how can I trust them? I can't trust by them allowing her to roll without paying her any attention."

ABC11 hspoke with the Wake County School District.

An official says the wheelchair did become unlocked and tilted over.

The official said since the injuries were non-life threatening, staff didn't reach out to 911 or want the family to incur the costs of that call.

"At the time of the incident, the student was under the supervision of five staff members, who all responded. The student incurred a scrape on her elbow. First-aid was administered," said WCPSS spokesperson Alissa Luten. "As per our protocol, the child's parent was immediately notified. The school's multiple phone calls were finally returned by the parent six days after the incident occurred. "

Farrington said she's still waiting for administers to schedule a meeting to further discuss what happened.

"How can I go to work and think about is my child being taken care of really well at school? It's really emotional. She's my world," said Farrington.

There are plans for Harmony to attend a new school next year.

Farrington said the recent incident is a sign that she made a good decision.
