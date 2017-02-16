ABC11 TOGETHER

What to do when you think a loved one is using heroin

(Shutterstock file)

If you are worried someone close to you is using heroin, here's a list of resources to help you and your family get the help needed.

Heroin use has increased across the US among men and women, most age groups, and all income levels.

Some of the greatest increases occurred in demographic groups with historically low rates of heroin use: women, the privately insured, and people with higher incomes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Who is most at risk of heroin addiction?
- People who are addicted to prescription opioid painkillers
- People who are addicted to cocaine
- People without insurance or enrolled in Medicaid
- Males
- People who are addicted to marijuana and alcohol
- People living in a large metropolitan area
- 18 to 25 year olds

EMBED More News Videos

This mom says to keep talking to your children about the dangers

What to look for if you believe someone in your home is using heroin:

Heroin is usually smoked, snorted, or injected. You might find remnants of the drugs or the paraphernalia of drug use left behind. Heroin itself may be a powdery substance that can look either off-white or dark brown.

Black tar heroin is nearly black and is sticky instead of powdery.

You might find syringes or small pipes. A person dissolving the drug and injecting it might also leave dirty spoons and lighters around. A person injecting also needs a device to cause the veins to enlarge, so there may be rubber tubing or belts found in the area where he or she is using the heroin.

Your child may have flushed skin, dry mouth, difficulty communicating or following a conversation, nausea and/or vomiting, itchy skin, and slowed or shallow breathing.
If you suspect your child or someone in your home is using heroin, you need to get a Naloxone rescue kit. Naloxone is a medication that reverses opioid overdoses.

EMBED More News Videos

He said he didn't see any signs before his son's death

EMBED More News Videos

Keeping tabs on your kids' interests and activities is crucial

EMBED More News Videos

Friends encouraged her to stop denying her daughter's drug use



We sat down with experts in on our community to talk about the heroin epidemic. Meet the panelists:

Colleen Bridger, MPH, Ph.D., Orange County Health Director

Colleen Bridger started as the Orange County Health Director in November 2011. In this capacity she is responsible for implementing policy and programs aimed at improving the health of the population of Orange County, North Carolina. She has 2 decades of experience as a Local Health Director, first in Stokes County and then in Gaston County North Carolina.

In Gaston County, she ran one of the largest health departments in the state, managing over 20 different programs, 225 employees and a budget of nearly $20,000,000. Under her leadership, all three Health Departments have won numerous awards including multiple consecutive Ralph Ketner awards for Innovation in Government, and multiple GlaxoSmithKline Child Health Recognition awards.

She is the current President of the North Carolina Health Director's Association where she runs point on statewide issues affecting all 85 local health departments in the state. Dr. Bridger is adjunct faculty at the Gilling Global School of Public health and teaches a course on Public Health and Systems Thinking in the Health Policy and Management Department.

To get in touch with this panelist, click here.

Tessie Castillo, Advocacy and Communications Coordinator, Raleigh, NC

Since 2010, Tessie Castillo has served as Advocacy and Communication Coordinator for NCHRC. She is the agency's only registered lobbyist and has successfully advocated for several new laws pertaining to overdose prevention, naloxone access, law enforcement needle-stick injury prevention, and the legalization of syringe exchange programs.

She produces the majority of NCHRC's media articles on harm reduction, drug policy reform, criminal justice and law enforcement issues and has been published in Slate, Salon, The Fix, and AlterNet. She is also a regular contributor on harm reduction topics to The Huffington Post.

Captain Chris Atack, Captain of Operations, Carrboro Police Department

Captain Atack is in charge of the Patrol Division and the Critical Incident Unit.

To contact this panelist, click here.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 held a heroin discussion panel

List of treatment facilities around the Triangle:
Click on the treatment facility's name to visit its website

Raleigh treatment centers:
Legacy Freedom
North Carolina Alcohol Drug Treatment or call their 24-hour free helpline at (919) 670-5287.
First Step Services
Healing transitions

Durham treatment centers:
TROSA
BAART
Sunrise Recovery Resource Center

Chapel Hill treatment centers:
Freedom House Recovery
In-Patient Drug and Alcohol programs

Fayetteville treatment centers:
Carolina Treatment Center of Fayetteville
Fayettville Communicare
Drug Rehab of Fayetteville

EMBED More News Videos

Treatment options for his son

EMBED More News Videos

Getting her son into treatment was stressful


More testimonials from parents who have been dealing with the heroin epidemic in their own home:

EMBED More News Videos

How one parent says you can potentially stop your child from using

EMBED More News Videos

She questions how her son became an addict

EMBED More News Videos

He says children need protection, not privacy

EMBED More News Videos

Addicts will go 'to the end of the earth' to feed their habit

Related Topics:
healthabc11 togetherheroindrug addictiondrugs
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
Community helping Wake schools custodian get a new home
UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Duke transplant patient pours her heart into giving back
Tobacco Road Marathon
More abc11 together
HEALTH & FITNESS
Spike in flu cases means new rules at Duke Hospitals
OWASA hears from concerned customers after water crisis
UNC hopes to help in nationwide nursing shortage
OWASA braces for flood of complaints after water crisis
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
NC State confirms ABC11 report: Gottfried fired
Neighbors question police decision to shoot Durham man
Teen charged with murder in Durham store clerk shooting
'Day Without Immigrants' protests being held across US
Trump defends start of administration, bashes media
'GMA' is live in Lumberton!
A crush of crises all but buries the Trump White House
Show More
Trump to nominate Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
Crossing guard hit near Fayetteville middle school
Sanford mom angry after school handcuffed 8-year-old son
Pair charged in Sanford kidnapping
House Republicans seek DOJ investigation into potentially illegal leaks
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos