What to do when you think a loved one is using heroin

If you are worried someone close to you is using heroin, here's a list of resources to help you and your family get the help needed.Heroin use has increased across the US among men and women, most age groups, and all income levels.Some of the greatest increases occurred in demographic groups with historically low rates of heroin use: women, the privately insured, and people with higher incomes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - People who are addicted to prescription opioid painkillers- People who are addicted to cocaine- People without insurance or enrolled in Medicaid- Males- People who are addicted to marijuana and alcohol- People living in a large metropolitan area- 18 to 25 year oldsHeroin is usually smoked, snorted, or injected. You might find remnants of the drugs or the paraphernalia of drug use left behind. Heroin itself may be a powdery substance that can look either off-white or dark brown.Black tar heroin is nearly black and is sticky instead of powdery.You might find syringes or small pipes. A person dissolving the drug and injecting it might also leave dirty spoons and lighters around. A person injecting also needs a device to cause the veins to enlarge, so there may be rubber tubing or belts found in the area where he or she is using the heroin.Your child may have flushed skin, dry mouth, difficulty communicating or following a conversation, nausea and/or vomiting, itchy skin, and slowed or shallow breathing.If you suspect your child or someone in your home is using heroin, you need to get a Naloxone rescue kit. Naloxone is a medication that reverses opioid overdoses.We sat down with experts in on our community to talk about the heroin epidemic. Meet the panelists:To get in touch with this panelist, click here To contact this panelist, click here. North Carolina Alcohol Drug Treatment or call their 24-hour free helpline at (919) 670-5287.