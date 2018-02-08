HEALTH & FITNESS

Win money for losing weight? Raleigh man says it's for real

EMBED </>More Videos

Frank Norman of Raleigh bet on himself and got a check for nearly $1,000.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
When 65-year-old Raleigh resident Frank Norman saw ads to get paid for losing weight he thought it had to be a scam. But, after reading up on the company, HealthyWage, he signed up a month later, placing a bet that he could lose 40 pounds and keep it off and he now has the check to prove it wasn't a scam at all.

"But, you got to keep it off," Norman said. "Some people sign up for nine or 12 months and you pick the amount of money you want to deposit. I just used the credit card each month, mine was $50. So, over 6 months, that's $300 dollars.

But if you don't meet the goal -and you specifically read it there -you lose the money," Norman warned.

HealthyWage said it has paid out more than $10 million rewarding dieters like Norman for weight-loss success for more than one million pounds lost to date.

The company said it makes money through employers paying HealthyWage to power wellness challenges for employees, brands paying to connect with HealthyWage participants making life changes, and participants paying entry fees for the challenges.

The company allows you to bet and win up to $10,000 for achieving and maintaining weight loss goals as an individual or a group.

In Norman's case, he signed up for a $50 dollar a month deduction on his credit card for six months for a total bet of $300. If he was able to achieve his weight loss goal and keep it off for 6 months, he would win the bet through HealthyWage which allows participants to win up to double their money.

"If they see the weight loss you win," Norman said. "Simple as that. You weigh in once a week manually and you have to send a video when you first sign up through the app and at the end to verify the loss.

I put in a total of $300 and got back $969!" Norman said. "It's not a scam. It actually works."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthweight lossraleigh newshealthmoneytrendingRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
34 new flu deaths reported; 140 for season
Man loses 9 fingers, both legs due to flu complications
Nearly 11.8M enroll for Obama health law in 2018
Study: North Carolina midlife whites dying more from 'despair'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Smaller class sizes to be phased in over next 4 years
Dow Jones plunges 1,000 points for second time this week
Philly celebrates Super Bowl with emotional rally, parade
34 new flu deaths reported; 140 for season
Durham man arrested after allegedly trying to rape elderly woman
Ship carrying 127 passengers trapped in ice for days
Most iconic UNC vs. Duke moments
Conductor's wife alleging negligence in deadly train crash
Show More
Frontier Airlines adding multiple nonstop flights from RDU
Wake, Mecklenburg counties top 'Most Aggressive Drivers' list
Bracket outlook for Duke, North Carolina
NC man sentenced to prison for raping mentally disabled woman
Man loses 9 fingers, both legs due to flu complications
More News
Top Video
Smaller class sizes to be phased in over next 4 years
Frontier Airlines adding multiple nonstop flights from RDU
Wake, Mecklenburg counties top 'Most Aggressive Drivers' list
Man shot inside Cumberland County home
More Video