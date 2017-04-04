ABC11 TOGETHER

Women's Heath Awareness Day April 8 at NC Central University

EMBED </>More News Videos

040417-wtvd-womens-health-awareness-vid (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
On Saturday, April 8, women from across the area have a chance to receive free health screenings as part of the 2017 Women's Health Awareness Day events. This is the third year the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences is sponsoring the screenings and educational workshops.

The event aims to inform and empower women to take responsibility for their health, and encourages women to understand their health options. Attendees will also be able to identify services, resources and products that best help them prevent poor health.

Registration for Women's Health Awareness Day begins at 8 a.m. at the Mary Townes Science Building on the N.C. Central Campus. The workshops and screenings run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthabc11 togethermedicalhealth carewomen's health
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Burned woman gets life-changing surgery for free
Wake County student with Autism surprises buddy with promposal
Join The N&O, ABC11 in community forum on Women's March
Woman hopes to help teens affected by Matthew go to prom
More abc11 together
HEALTH & FITNESS
Several batches of EpiPens recalled due to defect
Study: No long-term benefits to breastfeeding
Burned woman gets life-changing surgery for free
Venetian Carnival raises money for Duke Hospice
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Seven injured during Chapel Hill celebrations
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Roy Williams: Unsure whether UNC will visit Trump, White House
With HB2 repeal, NCAA satisfied with North Carolina
Potential severe weather heading our way, again
Driver killed in fiery crash during chase not identified
VIDEO: Daring rescue on subway tracks moments before L train arrives
Show More
Board hears Kestrel Heights appeal
NJ teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools
National champions returning! Fans can greet UNC today
UNC wins national championship
Teen bitten by shark off Florida's Panhandle
More News
Top Video
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Board hears Kestrel Heights appeal
Roy Williams: Unsure whether UNC will visit Trump, White House
National champions returning! Fans can greet UNC today
More Video