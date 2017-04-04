Women's Heath Awareness Day April 8 at NC Central University

On Saturday, April 8, women from across the area have a chance to receive free health screenings as part of the 2017 Women's Health Awareness Day events. This is the third year the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences is sponsoring the screenings and educational workshops.The event aims to inform and empower women to take responsibility for their health, and encourages women to understand their health options. Attendees will also be able to identify services, resources and products that best help them prevent poor health.Registration for Women's Health Awareness Day begins at 8 a.m. at the Mary Townes Science Building on the N.C. Central Campus. The workshops and screenings run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.