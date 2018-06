Crews are responding to a helicopter down at the State Highway Patrol training facility in Raleigh.The incident happened on the landing pad off Garner Road at E. Tryon Road.There were two occupants in the helicopter when it went down.One person was injured and transported. The second occupant is being treated on scene.The helicopter is a military surplus chopper that was purchased by the highway patrol for training.ABC11 is working to get more information.