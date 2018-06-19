Helicopter slams to the ground after takeoff at State Highway Patrol training facility in Raleigh

RALEIGH --
A helicopter went down at the State Highway Patrol training facility around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.


The incident happened on the landing pad off Garner Road at E. Tryon Road.



The helicopter took off, went about five to six feet above the ground when the pilot lost control and started to fall back down to the ground, Sgt. Michael Baker with the Highway Patrol said.

As the aircraft started to fall, the rotor hit the ground, the helicopter fell to its side and the tail broke off.

There were two occupants in the helicopter.

The pilot, a member of the highway patrol aviation unit, was treated nearby at the SHP medical facility.

The passenger was transported to WakeMed with minor injuries.

The helicopter is a military surplus chopper that was purchased by the highway patrol for training.

The NTSB and FAA have been notified and will investigate.
