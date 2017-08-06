Florida high school teacher accused of sexually molesting 8 students

Jason Meyers (Credit: WGHP )

MIAMI, Florida --
A high school teacher in Florida is accused of sexually molesting eight female students.

According to the Miami Herald, Jason Meyers, 41, is accused of molesting the victims throughout his 14-year teaching career at two different Miami schools.

The suspect taught English and creative writing and is accused of encouraging the victims to write sexually explicit material, WGHP reports.

The victims were reportedly known as "Jason's girls."

One of them, who was 16 at the time, claims he fondled her under her clothing.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

One of the victims is currently suing the suspect and the school district. She claims the teacher would send her notes in class that read, "I've been thinking about you," and "I want to kiss you."

The victim also claims that the suspect pressured her into having sex with him at his home.

When the suspect was arrested at his home, his three children were reportedly "running around inside the house naked and touching their own genitals."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
molestationfloridahigh schoolsex crime
Load Comments
Top Stories
Mother and six-year-old daughter killed after crashing into pond in Sanford
Parents reminded of back to school vaccines
GM recalls 800,000 pickup trucks for steering defect
Crash on I-40 west causes congestion
Exclusive: Family of Wake County hit-and-run victim wants justice
Elderly man hit in Durham
Philadelphia-bound flight encounters turbulence, injuring 10
Ivy League schools brace for scrutiny of race in admissions
Show More
Morrisville Fire Department is hiring
Pence slams report on possible 2020 presidential groundwork
Deaths of 2 Texas toddlers left in hot car ruled homicides
Trump's unprecedented hands-on messaging carries risks
100+ motorcycles roll to help injured deputy
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for August
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos