Highway Patrol: Pedestrian struck in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
North Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Cumberland County Saturday night.

It happened on Lake Upchurch Road at Garrison Drive near Hope Mills just after 10 p.m., officials say.

Paramedics were performing CPR on the victim before he was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital, according to Highway Patrol.

No information on the driver of the vehicle has been released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pedestrian strucknorth carolina newsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Knightdale woman critical after shooting in Raleigh
Authorities investigate multi-vehicle crash in Wake Co.
Father of slain 9-year-old Fayetteville boy breaks silence
NC college to cover tuition cost for some next year
Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan
23 dead, more than 30 wounded in Somalia hotel attack
Over 1,000 Wake Forest customers without power, squirrel damages transformer
Bouncing seat for infants recalled for possible fire risk
Show More
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
Heroes in the Park honors Durham mayor's legacy
What is middle class?
Facebook vows more transparency over political ads
Domestic abuse shelters for men help spotlight male victims
More News
Photos
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
More Photos