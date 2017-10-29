Highway Patrol: Pedestrian struck in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --North Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Cumberland County Saturday night.
It happened on Lake Upchurch Road at Garrison Drive near Hope Mills just after 10 p.m., officials say.
Paramedics were performing CPR on the victim before he was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital, according to Highway Patrol.
No information on the driver of the vehicle has been released.
