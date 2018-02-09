Hillsborough man charged with child sex crimes

Curtis Alan Sisk (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH, NC (WTVD) --
After a three-month investigation with the Sevierville Police Dept. of Tennessee, the Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Curtis Alan Sisk and charged him with a first-degree sex offense with a child and two counts of indecent liberties involving children.

Police said Friday that these crimes occurred in both Hillsborough and in Tennessee between March 2003 and September 2010 and that multiple victims have come forward to report the abuse.

"All accusations of sexual abuse are concerning; however, when they involve children victims, it is particularly heart wrenching. I commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward to report these crimes," said Orange County Sheriff Charles S. Blackwood.

Sisk is being held on a $100,000 unsecured bond for the first-degree sex offense charge. He previously posted $29,500 secured bond on the other charges.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (919) 245-2925.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimehillsboroughsex crimechildrensexual assaultorange county newsu.s. & worldHillsboroughOrange CountyTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man killed in head-on crash in Wake County
Warrant: Fayetteville man raped teen, gave her food to keep quiet
Authorities: 1 officer dead, 2 wounded, suspect down south of Atlanta
Your Internet love could be a scammer, FBI warns
UNC fan battling cancer gets bucket list wish
Starbucks sued after blood allegedly found in drinks
Woman slams into Raleigh cop car at crash site
Exclusive: McCollum Ranch residents defend embattled leader
Show More
National Pizza Day coupons
Florida woman: Airline told me to flush pet hamster
Newborn found abandoned in Arizona airport bathroom
Congress votes to reopen government, passes budget deal
Second-half explosion propels UNC past rival Duke 82-78
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Duke at UNC
Planning the perfect 'Galentine's Day' party
PHOTOS: Residents near Duke complain about party house
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
More Photos