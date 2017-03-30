HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Goodbye dandelion! Crayola makes early retirement announcement

HOUSTON, Texas --
It's a day earlier than planned but it's official! Dandelion is retiring from the colorful world of Crayola.

Crayola planned to make the announcement revealing the retiring color in Times Square on Friday morning, but circumstances led them to make an early retirement announcement on Twitter.

It appears someone saw a box of crayons in a Target store that revealed the answer:

Friday is also National Crayon Day.

Crayola will not produce any more crayons in the dandelion share. Only boxes still on the shelves (or waiting to be put on shelves) will contain dandelion crayons.

Crayola had been encouraging fans to share images and comments of the color they can't live without on social media using the hashtag #WhosLeaving.
