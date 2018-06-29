HOBBIES & INTERESTS

IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores

Nintendo released the NES on July 15, 1983. The miniature NES Classic is about to go back on sale. (Shutterstock)

Nintendo is playing games with the emotions of NES Classic fans, but this time it's good news. The gaming company announced the popular console will be hitting stores once again.

NES Classic Edition returned June 29 and is expected to be available for the rest of the year, the company tweeted.

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic (SNES Classic) will also be available through the end of the year.

When the NES Classic first went on sale in November 2016, demand was so high that it crashed Amazon's website, and it went on to become one of the most popular Christmas gifts of the 2016 season. Nintendo discontinued sales in April 2017, so this announcement marks another opportunity for fans who missed it the last time around.

Learn more about the history of NES in the video above.
