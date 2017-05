The ABC11 Morning Team has been taking some Friday field trips this month for a little team building fun.This week, they stopped by a new DIY studio in Raleigh,The DIY trend is hugely popular and has now expanded into workshops where you can make your own personalized and custom signs, pillows, and canvases to name a few.Workshops run about 2 and hours and ABC11 viewers can save $11 off a visit through the month of May by using the code ABC11.How'd they do?