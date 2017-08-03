Bizarre home invasion in NJ involves man taking off clothes, washing dishes

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the bizarre home invasion of a New Jersey home.

WABC
HACKENSACK, New Jersey --
A man was arrested after a terrifying and bizarre ordeal in which he allegedly broke into a New Jersey home, took off his clothes and started helping out in the kitchen.

The incident happened Wednesday morning on First Street in Hackensack.

A person who lives in the house told ABC11's sister-station WABC that the man went into the bathroom where a 21-year-old woman was showering. The girl saw him and closed the bathroom curtain.

The woman said she saw the man start to remove his clothes, but he left her alone and didn't touch her.

PHOTOS: Scene of bizarre home invasion


The woman then ran out of the shower into a bedroom where her younger, 16-year-old sister was watching her 18-month old son. They locked the door and called police.

The teen said she heard a noise outside, but didn't think much of it since the doors to the house were locked.

Officers found the man -- later identified as James King of Jamaica, Queens -- in the kitchen washing dishes, and he told them he was their caretaker.

He was arrested and taken away from the scene in handcuffs. He's facing charges of burglary and lewdness.

See more of what the teen had to say about the terrifying home invasion below:
EMBED More News Videos

Teen shares terrifying tale of an encounter with a home intruder.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
home invasionburglarynational
Load Comments
Top Stories
40 children treated at hospital after YMCA hazmat leak
Police respond to I-Team story on illegal motorcycles
Raleigh Police make arrest in 1 of 2 homicides
Two staff members killed in school building collapse
Fayetteville man billed for dead mom's care
Screenprinter writes new chapter after Hurricane Matthew
NC's Blue Cross cutting rate request on policies
Knife, ax found in yard after reported Raleigh break-in
Show More
Teen shot in buttocks, evidence comes out while in jail
Law enforcement agencies make changes after SUV concerns
Florida confirms its 1st sexually transmitted case of Zika in 2017
Trump says he wants immigrants 'who speak English' and won't 'collect welfare'
Power by the weekend? The latest on the Outer Banks outage
More News
Top Video
40 children treated at hospital after YMCA hazmat leak
Meet the fist-bumping Raleigh toddler
Screenprinter writes new chapter after Hurricane Matthew
Cary woman with ALS won't stop competing, inspiring
More Video