Clayton family featured on GMA after viral sock-laundry invention

A local family's invention has turned into an international business.

CLAYTON, NC (WTVD) --
A Clayton family will appear on "Good Morning America" during the week of April 30 for National Small Business Week. Kevin Bunn says he thought of the SockDock, a laundry sock organizer after wasting so much time searching for the match while folding laundry.

Bunn has a background in mechanical engineering and as a work-from-home entrepreneur so he designed something that could go from the washer to the dryer - but it also served a greater purpose for his son.

"My son, he was 10 at the time, but he's 12 now," Bunn explained. "He has Down syndrome and to help him with the fine motor skills, they have issues when they're young. That's the design we came up with. We have this press button it's a slider and it helps with their fine motor skills."

Kevin Bunn with his invention, the SockDock.



A video of the SockDock tool went viral with more than 24 million views.

The Bunn family has been inundated with orders with the viral video. They also partnered with the Triangle Down Syndrome Network creating a version in their colors of blue and yellow with proceeds to benefit the network.
