

Asheboro

Atlantic

Aulander

Aurora

Ayden

Bailey

Bath

Bayboro

Beaufort

Belhaven

Benson

Bethlehem

Beulaville

Biscoe

Bladenboro

Bonlee

Boonville

Buxton

Candor

Carthage

Catawba

Chadbourn

Clarkton

Clayton

Clinton

Coinjock

Colerain

Columbia

Conway

Creswell

Danbury

Dobson

Dunn

Eden

Edenton

Elizabeth City

Elizabethtown

Elkin

Elm City

Enfield

Engelhard

Faison

Farmville

Fayetteville

Fountain

Four Oaks

Franklinton

Fremont

Fuquay Varina

Garland

Gatesville

Gatewood

Gibsonville

Goldston

Granite Falls

Greenville

Grifton

Halifax

Hamilton

Havelock

Hays

Henderson



Hertford

Hickory

Hildebran

Hillsborough

Holly Ridge

Jackson

Jacksonville

Kenansville

Kenly

Kernersville

Kill Devil Hills

Kinston

Kitty Hawk

La Grange

Lake Waccamaw

Lewiston

Lillington

Littleton

Louisburg

Lucama

Madison

Mamie

Manteo

Marshallberg

Maxton

Maysville

Mebane

Milton

Mocksville

Morehead City

Moss Hill

Mount Airy

Moyock

Mt Gilead

Mt View

Mulberry

Murfreesboro

Nashville

New Bern

Newport

Newton Grove

Norlina

North Wilkesboro

Ocracoke

Oriental

Oxford

Parkton

Pilot Mountain

Pinehurst

Pinetops

Piney Woods

Pink Hill

Pittsboro

Plymouth

Pollocksville

Princeton

Prospect Hill

Quaker Gap

Raeford

Ramseur

Red Springs

Rich Square

Richlands

Roanoke Rapids



Roaring Gap

Robbins

Robersonville

Rocky Mount

Rose Hill

Roseboro

Roxboro

Roxobel

Sandy Ridge

Scotland Neck

Seaboard

Seagrove

Sherrills Ford

Shiloh

Siler City

Sligo

Smithfield

Sneads Ferry

Snow Hill

South Mills

Southern Pines

Spring Hope

St Pauls

Stantonsburg

State Road

Stoneville

Sunbury

Swan Quarter

Swansboro

Tabor City

Tarboro

Timberlake

Topsail Island

Trenton

Troy

Valdese

Vanceboro

Vass

Wake Forest

Walkertown

Wallace

Walnut Cove

Warrenton

Warsaw

Washington

Waves

Weeksville

Welch

Weldon

West End

West Jefferson

Whispering Pines

Whitakers

Whiteville

Williamston

Wilson

Windsor

Winton

Woodland

Woodville

Yadkinville

Yanceyville AngierAsheboroAtlanticAulanderAuroraAydenBaileyBathBayboroBeaufortBelhavenBensonBethlehemBeulavilleBiscoeBladenboroBonleeBoonvilleBuxtonCandorCarthageCatawbaChadbournClarktonClaytonClintonCoinjockColerainColumbiaConwayCreswellDanburyDobsonDunnEdenEdentonElizabeth CityElizabethtownElkinElm CityEnfieldEngelhardFaisonFarmvilleFayettevilleFountainFour OaksFranklintonFremontFuquay VarinaGarlandGatesvilleGatewoodGibsonvilleGoldstonGranite FallsGreenvilleGriftonHalifaxHamiltonHavelockHaysHendersonHertfordHickoryHildebranHillsboroughHolly RidgeJacksonJacksonvilleKenansvilleKenlyKernersvilleKill Devil HillsKinstonKitty HawkLa GrangeLake WaccamawLewistonLillingtonLittletonLouisburgLucamaMadisonMamieManteoMarshallbergMaxtonMaysvilleMebaneMiltonMocksvilleMorehead CityMoss HillMount AiryMoyockMt GileadMt ViewMulberryMurfreesboroNashvilleNew BernNewportNewton GroveNorlinaNorth WilkesboroOcracokeOrientalOxfordParktonPilot MountainPinehurstPinetopsPiney WoodsPink HillPittsboroPlymouthPollocksvillePrincetonProspect HillQuaker GapRaefordRamseurRed SpringsRich SquareRichlandsRoanoke RapidsRoaring GapRobbinsRobersonvilleRocky MountRose HillRoseboroRoxboroRoxobelSandy RidgeScotland NeckSeaboardSeagroveSherrills FordShilohSiler CitySligoSmithfieldSneads FerrySnow HillSouth MillsSouthern PinesSpring HopeSt PaulsStantonsburgState RoadStonevilleSunburySwan QuarterSwansboroTabor CityTarboroTimberlakeTopsail IslandTrentonTroyValdeseVanceboroVassWake ForestWalkertownWallaceWalnut CoveWarrentonWarsawWashingtonWavesWeeksvilleWelchWeldonWest EndWest JeffersonWhispering PinesWhitakersWhitevilleWilliamstonWilsonWindsorWintonWoodlandWoodvilleYadkinvilleYanceyville

"Simplicity is key."We hear that statement often and we couldn't agree more so today, we are announcing a new internet and home phone offer for our residential customers that has simplicity at its core.This offer is significant for what it doesn't have - no term commitments, promotional pricing or installation and activation fees. Even better, these offerings come with a low, simple price that stays the same as long as you keep the package as purchased and stay at your current address. It's calledand it's now available to CenturyLink residential customers in the following markets:Internet speeds from 1.5 Mbps to 1 Gbps (if available) are now part of a simplified pricing structure ranging from $45 to $90 a month. These services can also be easily bundled with unlimited, nationwide calling or TV services like CenturyLink Prism TV (if available) or DIRECTV.Our goal is to make things simple for our residential customers to help enhance your service buying experience. With no surprises and no negotiating, we hope you can focus on enjoying your services and not your bill.For more information about CenturyLink Price For Life,