We hear that statement often and we couldn't agree more so today, we are announcing a new internet and home phone offer for our residential customers that has simplicity at its core.
This offer is significant for what it doesn't have - no term commitments, promotional pricing or installation and activation fees. Even better, these offerings come with a low, simple price that stays the same as long as you keep the package as purchased and stay at your current address. It's called CenturyLink Price For Life and it's now available to CenturyLink residential customers in the following markets:
Angier
Asheboro
Atlantic
Aulander
Aurora
Ayden
Bailey
Bath
Bayboro
Beaufort
Belhaven
Benson
Bethlehem
Beulaville
Biscoe
Bladenboro
Bonlee
Boonville
Buxton
Candor
Carthage
Catawba
Chadbourn
Clarkton
Clayton
Clinton
Coinjock
Colerain
Columbia
Conway
Creswell
Danbury
Dobson
Dunn
Eden
Edenton
Elizabeth City
Elizabethtown
Elkin
Elm City
Enfield
Engelhard
Faison
Farmville
Fayetteville
Fountain
Four Oaks
Franklinton
Fremont
Fuquay Varina
Garland
Gatesville
Gatewood
Gibsonville
Goldston
Granite Falls
Greenville
Grifton
Halifax
Hamilton
Havelock
Hays
Henderson
Hertford
Hickory
Hildebran
Hillsborough
Holly Ridge
Jackson
Jacksonville
Kenansville
Kenly
Kernersville
Kill Devil Hills
Kinston
Kitty Hawk
La Grange
Lake Waccamaw
Lewiston
Lillington
Littleton
Louisburg
Lucama
Madison
Mamie
Manteo
Marshallberg
Maxton
Maysville
Mebane
Milton
Mocksville
Morehead City
Moss Hill
Mount Airy
Moyock
Mt Gilead
Mt View
Mulberry
Murfreesboro
Nashville
New Bern
Newport
Newton Grove
Norlina
North Wilkesboro
Ocracoke
Oriental
Oxford
Parkton
Pilot Mountain
Pinehurst
Pinetops
Piney Woods
Pink Hill
Pittsboro
Plymouth
Pollocksville
Princeton
Prospect Hill
Quaker Gap
Raeford
Ramseur
Red Springs
Rich Square
Richlands
Roanoke Rapids
Roaring Gap
Robbins
Robersonville
Rocky Mount
Rose Hill
Roseboro
Roxboro
Roxobel
Sandy Ridge
Scotland Neck
Seaboard
Seagrove
Sherrills Ford
Shiloh
Siler City
Sligo
Smithfield
Sneads Ferry
Snow Hill
South Mills
Southern Pines
Spring Hope
St Pauls
Stantonsburg
State Road
Stoneville
Sunbury
Swan Quarter
Swansboro
Tabor City
Tarboro
Timberlake
Topsail Island
Trenton
Troy
Valdese
Vanceboro
Vass
Wake Forest
Walkertown
Wallace
Walnut Cove
Warrenton
Warsaw
Washington
Waves
Weeksville
Welch
Weldon
West End
West Jefferson
Whispering Pines
Whitakers
Whiteville
Williamston
Wilson
Windsor
Winton
Woodland
Woodville
Yadkinville
Yanceyville
Internet speeds from 1.5 Mbps to 1 Gbps (if available) are now part of a simplified pricing structure ranging from $45 to $90 a month. These services can also be easily bundled with unlimited, nationwide calling or TV services like CenturyLink Prism TV (if available) or DIRECTV.
Our goal is to make things simple for our residential customers to help enhance your service buying experience. With no surprises and no negotiating, we hope you can focus on enjoying your services and not your bill.
For more information about CenturyLink Price For Life, click here to visit CenturyLink.com/East.