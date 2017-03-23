HOME & GARDEN

New brownstone neighborhood gives Raleigh some NYC charm

New brownstones in downtown Raleigh (ABC11/Anna Laurel)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An old parking lot in east Raleigh is now the city's first New York City-style brownstone neighborhood.

The first building of four is almost done. When complete, there will be 19 townhomes, each with its own elevator that takes you from a two-car garage to the rooftop terrace.

John and Tish Healy, along with Hyde Street Holdings, developed the property.

"We look at undervalued assets, mostly in real estate and technology," said developer Trish Healy. "They have some kind of pent up value that's not being maximized."

Instead of a typical model home for potential buyers, the Healy's invited Raleigh's top designers to put their style of urban living in each room of the house. Now, they're opening up to the public for a Designer's Showcase.

For $10 you can buy a ticket to walk through the city's first brownstone and check out the latest design trends. All money from ticket sales will go to the YMCA of Southeast Raleigh's Promise Project - a new campus with a state-of-art YMCA facility, a public school, and public housing.

"More than just connecting families to each other, connecting families to amazing service providers in the community who are doing amazing things that the YMCA can't do," said Executive Director of the Alexander Family Alliance Y, Douglas Andrews.

Here's the details:

Hargett Place Designer Showcase
133 S. Bloodworth Street, Raleigh
  • Friday, March 24, 2017

  • Saturday, March 25, 2017 - Sun, Mar 26, 2017

  • Saturday, April 1, 2017 - Sun, Apr 2, 2017

  • Saturday, April 8, 2017 - Sun, Apr 9, 2017
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
