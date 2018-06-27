Knock, knock. Who's there? Not the owner of this home ...We imagine that's how the conversation went when officers with the Dover Police Department went to investigate a home left in the middle of the road.On Tuesday, police posted on Facebook about the house left on Long Point Road.Officers said they couldn't move it and told drivers the road would be closed until further notice.The department is hoping to have the road cleared sometime Wednesday.It's not clear if the owners or transporter of the house have been located.Officers did not mention if charges would be filed.