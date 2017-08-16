HOME & GARDEN

Raleigh residents: Smart meters doing more harm than good

EMBED </>More Videos

Harrington Grove residents have said their smart meters are causing more harm than good.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Harrington Grove residents have said their smart meters are causing more harm than good. Recently, Duke Energy Carolinas began installing smart meters on homes in the North Raleigh subdivision.

Gene Astorino and his wife, Dawn, built their home in Harrington Grove more than 20 years ago. After having the new smart meters installed, the Astorino family has noticed several electronic items malfunctioning. Specifically, their dryer and big-screen television.

Gene, who works from home, said someone from Duke Energy showed up to his home last week and said his smart meter was going to be replaced. He told ABC11 the DE crew spent less than five minutes at the home. Soon after crew left, Gene said his dryer and TV began to malfunction.

Referring to the family's dryer, Gene said, "Just yesterday, the repairman finally got here and said it's your electronic board. So it's sort of coincidental that two things ironically went out since this happened."

The Astorinos now have to replace the family dryer.

"The TV, we haven't even started (to fix), because we know that's going to be a pretty penny."

According to Duke Energy, the new smart meters are said to give the energy company remote access to read meters, enable customers to have better control of their energy use, and result in fewer estimated bills.

Raleigh resident Frank McNally has Duke Energy Progress. Since a DE crew visited his home last week, the family has had two short power outages at their home. McNally said he is at the point where, "if we have any kind of issues at all, even a power flicker ... we're definitely going to call them and let them know.

Duke Energy sent ABC11 a statement that reads: "We have not had any reports of this issue happening with our AMI installations. We do encourage any customers having power issues to contact Duke Energy so that we're able to look into the issue and resolve it."

Furthermore, DE also said Duke Energy Carolinas is installing smart meters in North Carolina and Duke Energy Progress customers will see smart meters deployed in their homes next year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homeconsumer concernsduke energyraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOME & GARDEN
AC repair leaves Apex homeowner with questions
Durham named best city for millennials
Some Smithfield homes will be without power Tuesday
Troubleshooter helps after DirecTV tech damages home
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Chapel Hill Police: Man tried to abduct students from Franklin Street school
Durham Police investigating after 16-year-old shot
Father accused of leaving his 5 children alone to work
4th person charged in destruction of Durham Confederate statue
Cumberland County on the lookout for 3 aggressive pit bulls
U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan
Who are the Workers World Party? And why Durham?
Permit for KKK cross burning atop Stone Mountain denied
Show More
Lawmakers slam Trump's defense of Charlottesville response
Confederate statues targeted in Wilmington
'Enough is enough:' Kimmel on Trump
Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence
UNC, NCAA infractions board to resume talks Thursday
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Watch: Lion learns not to tangle with hippos
Cumberland County on the lookout for 3 aggressive pit bulls
If you build it bears will come?
More Video