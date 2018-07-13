I-95 northbound closed in Cumberland County after truck hits, damages overpass

Drivers in Cumberland County are experiencing a gridlock (WTVD)

Drivers in Cumberland County are experiencing a gridlock after a truck hit an overpass on Interstate 95.

A truck hauling logging equipment struck the NC-82 bridge at Exit 65 in the Godwin area of northern Cumberland County.

Video from Chopper 11 HD showed traffic being detoured as inspectors assessed the damage to concrete girders and made temporary repairs.

Drivers can get off at the exit and then re-enter I-95 on the other side of the overpass.

NCDOT hopes to be able to resume normal traffic by 10 p.m.

The NC-82 bridge will be closed indefinitely until permanent repairs can be made.
