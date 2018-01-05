IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have passed away recently

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wtvd"><span>wtvd</span></div><span class="caption-text">Photo of MOTORHEAD; &#39;Fast&#39; Eddie Clarke performing on stage at the Electric Circus (Paul Welsh&#47;Redferns&#47;Getty)</span></div>

Related Topics:
celebrity deathsfamous deathcelebrityu.s. & worldentertainment
Top Stories
SBI investigating after man dies in Raleigh police custody
Smithfield police seek help identifying man found in Neuse River
Dog dies at PetSmart grooming appointment
'One chance to get it right': Mariah Woods case not over
Man pushes pregnant wife out of path of speeding truck
Motorhead guitarist 'Fast Eddie' dies at 67
Durham man arrested, accused of shooting man in leg
What will $1,200 rent you in Six Forks, right now?
Show More
Walmart raises starting wages, handing out bonuses
Man leads police on chase from Wendell to Raleigh, gets arrested
Bronx man accused of raping disabled woman
Warrants: Ex-ECU player was 'set up' in Bahama Breeze murder
Dog barks, saves family from Pitt County house fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
PHOTOS: Historic Wake Forest cemetery bulldozed?
PHOTOS: This is the perfect weather for making 'ice marbles!'
PHOTOS: Snow dogs enjoying the first snowfall of the season
More Photos