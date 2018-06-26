UNC

Federal investigation finds UNC violated Title IX in handling of sexual violence complaints

EMBED </>More Videos

UNC violated federal law in its handling of sexual harassment and sexual violence complaints, the Office for Civil Rights of the Department of Education found. (WTVD)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill violated federal law in its handling of sexual harassment and sexual violence complaints, the Office for Civil Rights of the Department of Education found.

The United States Department of Education notified on Monday four former students and a former administrator who had filed a federal complaint more than five years ago, alleging UNC had failed to maintain compliant policies and grievance procedures that provided for the prompt and equitable resolution of sexual harassment and sexual violence complaints, and that the University failed to equitably respond to complaints of sexual harassment and sexual violence.
EMBED More News Videos

The attorney for UNC sophomore Delaney Robinson contends the university hasn't followed its own guidelines.



The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) determined that UNC did, in fact, fail "to adopt and publish grievance procedures that provide for the prompt and equitable resolution of student, employee, and third-party complaints alleging discrimination on the basis of sex, as required by Title IX."

"When we first came forward, this was a very radical thing," Andrea Pino, who filed a federal complaint in 2013 after she says she was sexually assaulted, told ABC11 on Tuesday. " I was 20 years old taking on a 200-year university and today I can say that I won."

She added: "It's so important to continue pushing other survivor stories out there...to continue holding our institutions accountable because the future Tar Heels deserve that campus that was advertised to us in brochures."

RELATED:
Alleged rape victim says UNC's Title IX office failed her
Hundreds protest UNC's handling of sexual assault cases
Alleged rape victim, dad, describe frustration with UNC
UNC football player accused of assault cleared by the university

Throughout the five and a half year investigation, OCR reviewed more than 387 individual files of complaints of sexual harassment and sexual violence at UNC that were filed between 2011 and 2016.

The investigation found "inequities in the University's hearing process, instances in which the University was not prompt in accordance with best practices and federal guidelines, and that University faculty and staff, including student staff, were not adequately trained."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultsex crimeeducationcollegesex offenseuncChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UNC
UNC beats Oregon State 8-6 in College World Series opener
UNC national championship sign back up on I-40
UNC wins super regional opener against Stetson 7-4
UNC recruit passing on Heels for the pros
More unc
Top Stories
Apex High School teacher resigns after video appears to show him choking student
2 cases of severe bleeding reported in Durham after use of synthetic weed
Search warrants: Durham family was bound with zip ties while intruder stole $35,000
Woman who called cops on girl selling water loses business
Court upholds Trump travel ban, rejects discrimination claim
Teen goes viral for helping stranger on flight
Person stabbed in neck at Raleigh's End Zone Lounge and Bar
Charlotte firefighters help family using kitchen pots to fill pool
Show More
Teacher requests backpacks in lieu of flowers at funeral
WEATHER: Break from the heat on Tuesday
US OKs marijuana-based prescription drug for seizures
Do you really know what your kid's doing on that device?
Police K-9 helps find $10M in marijuana, THC products
More News