Investigators believe 4-year-old Scotland County boy may have accidentally drowned

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators said they believe that missing 4-year-old Raul Gonzalez Johnson may have accidentally drowned after a body was found in a pond near his home in Scotland County. (WTVD)

LAURINBURG, NC (WTVD) --
Investigators said they believe that missing 4-year-old Raul Gonzalez Johnson may have accidentally drowned after a body was found in a pond near his home in Laurinburg.

The body was found in a pond off Pea Bridge Road on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: FBI finds body in pond believed to be missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy

The Scotland County Medical Examiner's Office is working to confirm the identity and cause of death.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App


The FBI said that Raul's family has been notified.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
amber alertmissing boynorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FBI finds body believed to be missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy
Mark Armstrong: Kevin Keatts conquers the Triangle
Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman
Orange County teen charged with sex offenses
Guy, Jerome help No. 2 Virginia beat No. 4 Duke 65-63
Relentless Wolfpack knocks off No. 10 Tar Heels, 95-91 in OT
Raleigh man arrested in 'Free-Bandz' fraud scheme on Instagram
Thief steals Cary mom's wallet midday at Target
Show More
Attention parents: Two recalls issued on baby toys
Durham family makes top 10 for dream job in Cancun
Court rules GOP lawmakers grabbed Cooper's powers on elections
USA Gymnastics says directors will resign in wake of scandal
Enloe gun scare prompts school security discussion
More News
Top Video
Mark Armstrong: Kevin Keatts conquers the Triangle
FBI finds body believed to be missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy
Attention parents: Two recalls issued on baby toys
Reunion with good Samaritans leads to $1,000 Meals on Wheels donation
More Video