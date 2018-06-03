Ironman North Carolina concludes in Raleigh

Jackson Laundry of Guelph, Ontario seized gold for the men's division. Laundry crossed the finish line with a winning banner in hand and let out a victory shout.
"I'm sad to see this race will not be here next year but I'm really happy to win the last one," Laundry said.
The 🥇, 2nd, and 3rd place women’s winners pop a champagne shower after their victories in the Raleigh @IRONMANtri #abc11 pic.twitter.com/uEN5jNbqu9— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) June 3, 2018
The first, second, and third place finishers in the women's division celebrated with a champagne shower at the podium.
30 athletes qualified to participate in the 2018 Ironman championships in South Africa.
Athletes competed in a 70.3-mile course that included running, biking, and swimming.
Fans lined the course, some of them also athletes.
Robert and Ashley Mayhew are from Wendell and compete in half marathons.
"Ironman always puts on a great race, so it's been a lot of fun watching," said Robert. "I think it's really impressive to watch these and see how they do it," Ashley added.