Johnston County couple charged with abuse of disabled woman

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office has charged two people after a disabled woman was found severely malnourished and neglected.Deputies said the woman's stepsister, 32-year-old Rosemary Christina Zaranka, and her boyfriend, 35-year-old Damian Wayne Armstrong, are charged with felony abuse on the disabled/elderly resulting in serious injury and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury.Johnston County Sheriff's Captain Jeff Caldwell called the incident one of the worst cases of abuse in the history of his department.Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies and EMS went to a home in the 5800 block of Benson-Hardee Road outside of Benson where they found the 28-year-old woman with multiple injuries due to the alleged neglect.The woman was semi-conscious, and the injuries included hair loss, bruises, lacerations, and swelling about the body.She was rushed to Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield then transferred to WakeMed in Raleigh where she was listed in critical condition Monday.Captain Caldwell said the stepsister and boyfriend claimed the disabled woman had left the home for two weeks and returned in poor condition. However, medical officials said it appeared some of the wounds had been present for months and the woman was bedridden.Zaranka and Armstrong were in the Johnston County jail Monday under a $150,000 bond each.Caldwell said additional charges are possible.