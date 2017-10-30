Johnston County couple charged with abuse of disabled woman

Rosemary Christina Zaranka and Damian Wayne Armstrong (images courtesy Johnston County Sheriff's Office)

BENSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Johnston County Sheriff's Office has charged two people after a disabled woman was found severely malnourished and neglected.

Deputies said the woman's stepsister, 32-year-old Rosemary Christina Zaranka, and her boyfriend, 35-year-old Damian Wayne Armstrong, are charged with felony abuse on the disabled/elderly resulting in serious injury and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Johnston County Sheriff's Captain Jeff Caldwell called the incident one of the worst cases of abuse in the history of his department.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies and EMS went to a home in the 5800 block of Benson-Hardee Road outside of Benson where they found the 28-year-old woman with multiple injuries due to the alleged neglect.

The woman was semi-conscious, and the injuries included hair loss, bruises, lacerations, and swelling about the body.

She was rushed to Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield then transferred to WakeMed in Raleigh where she was listed in critical condition Monday.

Captain Caldwell said the stepsister and boyfriend claimed the disabled woman had left the home for two weeks and returned in poor condition. However, medical officials said it appeared some of the wounds had been present for months and the woman was bedridden.

Zaranka and Armstrong were in the Johnston County jail Monday under a $150,000 bond each.

Caldwell said additional charges are possible.

With information from Mickey Lamm/The Johnston County Report
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
abuseBensonJohnston County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Trump responds to arrests of top aides in Russian probe
SUV crashes into tanker in Johnston County
Man bikes through South Carolina town holding dead deer
1 dead, another injured in Johnston County crash
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of sexual advance on 14-year-old
Mom who beat girl for incorrect Bible verses gets prison
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
GoDurham giving fare-free rides on Election Day
Show More
Season's first snow in NC bring delays, power outages
Education Dept. could scale back help on student loans
Girls detail how counselor allegedly molested them
2 refs refuse to work high school game after anthem protest
Judge denies motion to dismiss Bergdahl case
More News
Photos
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
More Photos