Jury finds Raleigh homeowner guilty in killing of 20-year-old

EMBED </>More Videos

Chad Copley was found guilty of murder on Thursday.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A jury on Thursday found Raleigh homeowner Chad Copley guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Kouren Thomas.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The jury's decision was unanimous. The jury deliberated for less than two hours.

Chad Copley was found guilty Thursday.



Copley will be sentenced Friday.

Copley was indicted in 2016 by a Wake County Grand Jury on murder charges after police said he fatally shot Thomas on August 7, 2016. Authorities said Copley fired a shotgun from inside the garage of his house on Singleleaf Lane in Raleigh and hit Thomas, who later died at a hospital.

Chad Cameron Copley, 39



Copley called 911 that fateful morning to report "hoodlums" on his street and says he fired a warning shot.

In the 911 call, he told the dispatcher, "We have a lot of people outside of our house yelling and shouting profanities. I yelled at them, 'please leave the premises.' They were showing a firearm, so I fired a warning shot and we got somebody that got hit."

Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas

READ MORE: Man accused of murder says he was protecting his home
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingindictmentmurdertrialraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Jury selection begins in Raleigh homeowner's murder trial
Raleigh man accused of killing partygoer granted bond
Police: Suspect arrested after killing man with shotgun
Man accused of murder says he was protecting his home
Raleigh man indicted on murder charges in shooting
Top Stories
I-Team: Controversial Cary gas station awaits imminent green light
Dog seller took women's money, but delivered no puppies
K-9 unit dedicated to finding guns sniff schools daily
Thousands of dead fish wash up on Outer Banks
Who is slashing tires along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh?
Police: Man broke into Raleigh home to 'terrorize,' kidnapped, sexually assaulted child
NC Blue Cross: Tax cut helps charities, rate hikes lessened
27 new flu deaths reported, bringing state's total to 200 for season
Show More
Gun lobby chief says 'NRA does care' in wake of Parkland shooting
Graham to lie in honor in U.S. Capitol Rotunda; motorcade route released
Roxboro teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting
Sleepwalking student causes school to cancel classes
Armed man arrested after disturbance at Raleigh restaurant
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Controversial Cary gas station awaits imminent green light
Dog seller took women's money, but delivered no puppies
UNC students rally for gun control
Police: Man broke into Raleigh home to 'terrorize,' kidnapped, sexually assaulted child
More Video