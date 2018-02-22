Jury finds Raleigh homeowner guilty in killing of 20-year-old

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --A jury on Thursday found Raleigh homeowner Chad Copley guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Kouren Thomas.
The jury's decision was unanimous. The jury deliberated for less than two hours.
Copley will be sentenced Friday.
Copley was indicted in 2016 by a Wake County Grand Jury on murder charges after police said he fatally shot Thomas on August 7, 2016. Authorities said Copley fired a shotgun from inside the garage of his house on Singleleaf Lane in Raleigh and hit Thomas, who later died at a hospital.
Copley called 911 that fateful morning to report "hoodlums" on his street and says he fired a warning shot.
In the 911 call, he told the dispatcher, "We have a lot of people outside of our house yelling and shouting profanities. I yelled at them, 'please leave the premises.' They were showing a firearm, so I fired a warning shot and we got somebody that got hit."
