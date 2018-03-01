Knightdale High School student arrested after social media post

Parents reported a heavy police presence at Knightdale High School, and police said it's related to the arrest of a 17-year old Knightdale High School student on charges of disorderly conduct at a school and possession of a handgun by a minor.Investigators told ABC11 that Trevor Poole was arrested at his home after he a post he made on Twitter around 10 p.m. Wednesday.According to records, the tweet read: "F*** the school system! You don't need that shit. Do what ever the f*** you want, do what your good at! Don't let the school system fool you into being normal."Officers said the tweet was followed by a thumbs down emoji and a tag to the Wake County School System's Twitter acount.Another tweet followed with a selfie of the teen pointing a handgun at the screen, placed in the barrel was the phrase "hey."Knightdale's police chief, Lawrence Capps, wrote in an email, "While the threat was not specific to Knightdale HS or any particular person, posting a picture of yourself with a weapon and making profanely critical comments of the school system is certainly going to get some attention."Capps also said while Poole was arrested at his home, police believe the picture was taken while Poole was visiting a friend's house and that the handgun belonged to the friend or the friend's parents.He said his officers' presence at the school is "merely precautionary."Of course, tensions are heightened at all schools across the U.S. after 17 high school students were murdered by a former student in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida.We are still awaiting more details in the arrest of Poole including the specifics of the Twitter post.