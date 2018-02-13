A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after police said he was stabbed in the back of the head after a heated argument.Knightdale police said the incident happened Monday night on Cameo Drive at Laurens Way Apartments.Officers said the victim was involved in an argument with his girlfriend.During the dispute, reports said the 14-year-old suspect became angered by the way the girl was being treated and stabbed the victim in the back of the head before fleeing the scene.The victim was taken to WakeMed with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The suspect was taken into custody; due to his age, his identity has not been released.He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon to inflicting serious injury.