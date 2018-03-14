Large fire breaks out at home on Figure Eight Island

(Credit: WECT Viewer Submitted Photo)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A large fire broke out at a home on Figure Eight Island Wednesday afternoon.

The Wilmington Fire Department assisted the New Hanover County Fire Rescue with the fire at the two-story, single family residential structure.



Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible on 50 percent of the house, according to the WFD.

No other information was immediately released.
