Workers are preparing to tow the now upright damaged tanker truck away from Creedmoor Road. A @NCDOT crew is ready to put more sand on spilled hot asphalt, some of it’s apparently in the pond, and traffic approaching the affected area’s backing up. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/d6hACqhmCr — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) March 7, 2018

Commuters can expect to see major delays on Creedmoor Road Wednesday morning after a truck carrying liquid asphalt flipped over.According to authorities, the incident happened before 11:30 p.m. on Creedmoor Road north of Norwood Road.Officials said when the truck flipped over, it spilled some of its load onto the roadway.A hazmat crew is on scene working to clean up the spill on the road and a nearby pond.ABC11 has learned that the truck was carrying 26 tons of liquid asphalt and was coming from Wilmington.Crews are waiting for another truck to arrive to transfer the liquid contents; delays are expected until noon.Southbound traffic should take NC-98 E. to Six Forks Road South; northbound traffic should take 540 to Six Forks Road North to NC-98.