Local mom donates onesies to UNC's NICU after son's battle

An apex mom and her local business are donating onesies for every baby at UNC's NICU.

By
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
An Apex mom and her local business are donating onesies for every baby at UNC's NICU to uplift the spirits of the families there.

Ariana Toro does this to help inspire parents, ever since her son Rowan Toro had to battle for his life there when he was born.

Three days after he was born, Rowan was rushed into emergency surgery after part of his digestive track didn't work.

"It's hard wondering if your child is going to make it through the night," said Ariana. "As they are literally fighting for their lives on the hospital bed, and the one word that got me through was to be brave."

This inspired her "Brave Little One"-sie.

Two-year-old Rowan delivers 60 onesies to the UNC NICU with his mom and her business partner at Stylish Living.

They've dedicated the onesie line to giving back to the NICU that helped save Rowan's life, with hopes that other parents will be inspired.

"It just kind of brought like a calming feeling over us that, wow like you know there are other people out there that feel the same emotions," new mom Katie Boyd said.

Boyd's new daughter, Vada, was born with a small hole in her heart, but her major complication is similar to Rowan's.

"It's so nice to hear that somebody else has a very similar story, and they just kind of come out on the other end and are doing well," Brie Boyd said.

While Rowan has faced more surgeries and now battles diabetes, he's happy and thriving; that is why his mom wants parents to be brave.

"They're in it now, they will get out, and it will be so much better," said Ariana. "And it's not necessarily going to be easy, but it will get better."

If you would like to sponsor a onesie for a baby at UNC Children's NICU you can buy them at Stylish Living in downtown Apex. Each purchase sponsors another child at UNC, and one hundred percent of proceeds go to the NICU.

Each onesie includes a personalized message from the family that bought it and a copy of Rowan's story to bring hope.
