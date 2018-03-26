Local rap artist shot in Raleigh home invasion

The man who was shot during a home invasion in Raleigh on Saturday is a local rap artist.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Nicholas Murphy, 22, goes by "OMGitsbreezy".

On social media, he documented his time at WakeMed's emergency room Saturday night.

He posted a photo of himself inside the hospital, saying he was shot in the back.

A 911 call from that night reveals that around 8 p.m. an intruder came into a home on Bashford Road where Murphy and several others were at the time and started shooting.

Police said Murphy was shot and another man was pistol-whipped.

The woman on the phone said she was pregnant, and that her boyfriend and other children were inside the house at the time.

"They just robbed house," she told the dispatcher. "A 2-year-old is in there, they were shooting the gun and they shot the gun in the house like four times. Babies in there, boyfriend is there, everybody is in there."

Raleigh police aren't revealing much about the case, only that they are still investigating and no one has been charged.

The suspect got away in a purple Acura.
