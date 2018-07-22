Los Angeles Trader Joe's barricade: 1 dead, suspect in custody

UPDATE: We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

A store manager is dead following a hostage situation involving an armed man who held dozens of people hostage inside a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake on Saturday.The suspect is in custody after surrendering to police in the hours-long barricade. Many hostages were also spotted walking out with their hands up.Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD Chief Michel Moore said at an afternoon press conference the woman killed was fatally shot in the crossfire between the suspect and police and was pronounced dead at the scene.Los Angeles police said the incident started with a family dispute in the 1600 block of 32nd Street in South Los Angeles, where the suspect shot his grandmother and another female victim, police said.The grandmother suffered about seven gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital, the chief said.The suspect then fled in his grandmother's 2015 Toyota Camry, taking the wounded female victim with him. Police said she suffered a graze wound to her head and is expected to survive.A pursuit then ensued until the suspect crashed outside the supermarket, and an officer-involved shooting occurred. Police said that at one point during the incident, the suspect fired at officers and then fired at the woman who later died from her injuries.The suspect ran into the Trader Joe's, located in the 2700 block of Hyperion Avenue, where several SWAT officers and an armored vehicle surrounded the building.Los Angeles Fire Department officials confirmed another 20-year-old woman was transported in fair condition. It's unclear what type of injuries she sustained.A family reunification location for family members affected by the barricade situation is at LAPD Northeast Station, located at 3353 N. San Fernando Road. You can also call 323-561-3211.The public is urged to avoid the area of Hyperion Avenue and Griffith Park Boulevard.