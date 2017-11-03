Man accused of I-85 road-rage shooting involving child

Jonathan Williams (WSOC)

GASTON COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man was arrested after he was accused of an I-85 road-rage shooting into a car containing a toddler.

Jonathan Williams, 26, of Clover, South Carolina was charged with attempted murder.

It happened Thursday night in Gaston County, west of Charlotte, ABC affiliate WSOC reported.

The driver of the other car, Luke Duvay, told WSOC that he got onto northbound I-85 when a silver Toyota Camry, which police said was driven by Williams, started tailgating him. Duvay said he got into the far left lane, but seconds later the car was right behind him again with hazard lights on.

"I was like, 'maybe there is an emergency and he is trying to get to the hospital,'" Duvay said.

Duvay changed lanes, but said the car got behind him again.

Williams pulled up next to him, Duvay said, and began waving a gun.

"He looked at me with anger," Duvay said. "I was like, 'I have a baby in the car, don't shoot.' That instant I just turned around and he fired a shot in the window," Duvay said.

The shot came within inches of hitting him and his 18-month-old daughter, Duvay said.

Duvay sped off and stopped at the next exit, where he called 911.

Authorities said a witness saw the entire incident and got Williams' license plate number, which helped make the arrest.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
road ragearrestnorth carolina newsshootingchild in carNC
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police: Durham man uses ice cream truck to sexually assault kids
Exclusive: Father of hospitalized toddler speaks out
Mystery boat found floating on Harris Lake
Internet search almost causes Raleigh woman to lose hundreds of dollars
Watch: Good Samaritans stop man who raped 2 teens
Nurse adopts girl 8 years after caring for her as infant
Government says rumors of power grid shutdown not true
Police ID suspect in UNC explosion
Show More
Trump calls no jail time for Bergdahl a 'total disgrace'
NYPD building case to arrest Weinstein on rape charge
Goldsboro man arrested at military base on child sex charge
Police: Fay. man tried to attack girl walking to bus stop
UNC Board of Governors move vote on free speech policy
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
More Photos