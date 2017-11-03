Man accused of I-85 road-rage shooting involving child

A man was arrested after he was accused of an I-85 road-rage shooting into a car containing a toddler.Jonathan Williams, 26, of Clover, South Carolina was charged with attempted murder.It happened Thursday night in Gaston County, west of Charlotte, ABC affiliatereported.The driver of the other car, Luke Duvay, told WSOC that he got onto northbound I-85 when a silver Toyota Camry, which police said was driven by Williams, started tailgating him. Duvay said he got into the far left lane, but seconds later the car was right behind him again with hazard lights on."I was like, 'maybe there is an emergency and he is trying to get to the hospital,'" Duvay said.Duvay changed lanes, but said the car got behind him again.Williams pulled up next to him, Duvay said, and began waving a gun."He looked at me with anger," Duvay said. "I was like, 'I have a baby in the car, don't shoot.' That instant I just turned around and he fired a shot in the window," Duvay said.The shot came within inches of hitting him and his 18-month-old daughter, Duvay said.Duvay sped off and stopped at the next exit, where he called 911.Authorities said a witness saw the entire incident and got Williams' license plate number, which helped make the arrest.