Man accused of peeping in NC State student's window

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh Police said Mark Graham was peeping in a college student's window.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man is accused of secretly looking into an NC State student's off-campus bedroom window.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Mark Graham appeared in court Monday on a misdemeanor charge of secret peeping.

Raleigh Police say the 47-year-old Graham was caught lurking outside a window at a home on Grove Avenue.

The scare Sunday night prompted the victim and her friends to call 911.

In the call, the woman says a friend went outside and noticed someone peering through the window and then running off.

Police said Graham was still hanging out near Grove Avenue when they arrived.

NC State students Rebekah Barker and Grace Ann Flater live next door to where the incident occurred.

"That's not even a thought that crossed my mind that something like that could happen here," Barker said.

"It's definitely scary," Flater added.

The suspect lives within walking distance, about a half mile away.

Neighbors said they will be more alert at night, travel in pairs, and keep their blinds closed and doors locked.

Graham is in jail under a $5,000 bond.

His next court appearance is November 21.

Police said the incident is random.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
peeping tomnc state universitycollege studentsraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Johnston County couple charged with abuse of disabled woman
Charities spend thousands to get rid of unusable donations
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
'Terrifying:' Eyewitness describes Glenwood South shooting
Trump responds to arrests of top aides in Russian probe
SUV crashes into tanker in Johnston County
Man bikes through South Carolina town holding dead deer
2 charged with murder in Goldsboro man's death
Show More
1 dead, another injured in Johnston County crash
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of sexual advance on 14-year-old
Mom who beat girl for incorrect Bible verses gets prison
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Season's first snow in NC bring delays, power outages
More News
Top Video
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
Tigers get meaty Halloween treats
SUV crashes into tanker in Johnston County
Trump responds to arrests of top aides in Russian probe
More Video