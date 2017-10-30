Man accused of peeping in NC State student's window

A Raleigh man is accused of secretly looking into an NC State student's off-campus bedroom window.Mark Graham appeared in court Monday on a misdemeanor charge of secret peeping.Raleigh Police say the 47-year-old Graham was caught lurking outside a window at a home on Grove Avenue.The scare Sunday night prompted the victim and her friends to call 911.In the call, the woman says a friend went outside and noticed someone peering through the window and then running off.Police said Graham was still hanging out near Grove Avenue when they arrived.NC State students Rebekah Barker and Grace Ann Flater live next door to where the incident occurred."That's not even a thought that crossed my mind that something like that could happen here," Barker said."It's definitely scary," Flater added.The suspect lives within walking distance, about a half mile away.Neighbors said they will be more alert at night, travel in pairs, and keep their blinds closed and doors locked.Graham is in jail under a $5,000 bond.His next court appearance is November 21.Police said the incident is random.