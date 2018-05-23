Police: Man arrested for DWI while on 4-wheeler in Garner parking lot

Ifoma Fowler (Credit: CCBI)

GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
Garner police have arrested a man they said was under the influence while driving a 4-wheeler.

The incident happened Tuesday at an apartment complex on 122 Avery Street.

Officers said they found an impaired Ifoma Fowler, 45, operating an ATV and took him into custody.



He was charged with driving under the influence.

Fowler was also charged with a DWI in 2011.
