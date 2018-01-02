Man arrested in double Topsail Beach murder

McKinsey Ray Britton (Credit: Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, North Carolina --
A man has been arrested after he called 911 to report that he had shot two people to death, deputies say.

According to WWAY, the double shooting happened in a home on 3rd Avenue off NC Hwy 210 around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

According to a release from town officials, 28-year-old McKinsey Ray Britton was waiting for Onslow County deputies in the doorway of the home.

When they arrived, he told them he had just shot two people.

During a search of the house, deputies found a man and a woman dead of gunshot wounds.

Britton was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

The victims' names were withheld while relatives were being notified.
