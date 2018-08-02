Man arrested in Lee County marijuana bust

BROADWAY, N.C. --
Lee County deputies executed a search warrant on Wednesday, which resulted in a large marijuana bust and an arrest, officials said.

The arrest occurred after deputies searched a home on Bradley Road, which belonged to Michael Alan Cheeseman.

When officials entered the home, they found a fresh batch of marijuana brownies, as well as a single plant growing in the master bathroom.

As officials continued their search into the shed behind the house, they found 13 more plants growing.

Cheeseman had allegedly converted the shed into a sophisticated growing facility supplied with air conditioning, state of the art LED grow lamps and a filtration system to eliminate the odor.

Cheeseman was taken to the Lee County Sheriff's Office for processing.

His bond is set at $200,000.

The suspect was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking marijuana by manufacturing

  • Trafficking marijuana by possession

  • Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

  • Felony maintaining a dwelling place

  • Maintaining an outbuilding for the manufacturing, storage, use, and sale of an illegal controlled substance

  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
